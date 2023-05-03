WhatsApp already allows you to transfer voice notes to text from the iPhone

Voicemail transcripts are coming to WhatsApp. A novelty that users who have the WhatsApp beta on the iPhone can already enjoy.

A new function that will save you from having your mobile phone glued to your ear, when you are in a public place, to listen to the audios that your friends send you. However, there are some details to keep in mind.



- Advertisement -

Convert voice notes to text in WhatsApp, without depending on other apps

A few months ago, it was leaked that one of the features that the WhatsApp team was developing was the ability to convert voice notes to texts.

And it was not the first time that this WhatsApp function was discussed, although in the past it remained as one of the many experiments that were left halfway.

Although there is an external app that does this job, and makes this task easier, having a native WhatsApp function would be the perfect solution. And at last it can now be seen in the WhatsApp app, although only for those who have the beta on their iPhone.

How WhatsApp voice message transcriptions work

It is an option that is activated by default, although the user can disable it from the chat settings. If you decide to keep it, you will see that WhatsApp automatically converts all voice notes you receive in chats to text.

- Advertisement -

So first you’ll see the voice memo player, and below the transcript. In this way, you can take a look at the text to find out what your friend’s audio is about, without having to play it immediately.

One detail to keep in mind is that WhatsApp will continue to show in the notifications that it corresponds to an audio message. But when you go into the chat list, or directly into the conversation, you’ll see the audio along with the transcript.

An ideal solution for those who have to deal with long calls from their friends. Or when you are in a public place and voice memos cannot be played. With a single glance you will know if it is something urgent, or if your friend can wait until you are free to pay attention to them.

- Advertisement -

Remember that this new option is only available to users who have the beta version of WhatsApp on iPhone, so do not look for it if you only have the stable version, or use an Android device. Of course, it should be a feature that eventually makes it to stable for all users.