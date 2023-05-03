AMD Adrenalin 23.4.3 Released with Tweaks for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and The Last of Us

Following the news related to drivers for the AMD Radeon line of GPUs, we have the official release of the latest round of updates, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 23.4.3. The already available bundle available for installation comes with several improvements for some of the latest titles on the market, such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, released in late April.

According to AMD’s list of changes, the new version intends to fix some issues that have been identified lately. Among them is a crash that could occur in World War Z: Aftermath when using the Vulkan API.