AMD Adrenalin 23.4.3 Released with Tweaks for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and The Last of Us

Following the news related to drivers for the AMD Radeon line of GPUs, we have the official release of the latest round of updates, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 23.4.3. The already available bundle available for installation comes with several improvements for some of the latest titles on the market, such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, released in late April.
According to AMD’s list of changes, the new version intends to fix some issues that have been identified lately. Among them is a crash that could occur in World War Z: Aftermath when using the Vulkan API.
Also fixed an issue in The Last of Us: Part 1 that could lead to long content load times and visual glitches shortly after.
See the full changelog below:
Highlights
- Support to:
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™
- problems fixed
- Red corruption occurred in World War Z™: Aftermath when using the Vulkan® API.
- Longer than expected shader compilation time when starting THE LAST OF US™ Part I.
- known issues
- High idle power was observed when using select high resolution, high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Video stuttering or performance drops may be observed during game play and video playback with some extended display settings on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
- Some VR games or applications may perform less than expected on Radeon™ RX 7000 Series GPUs.
- Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD graphics products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
- Application crash may be observed intermittently when playing RuneScape™ on some AMD graphics products such as the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.
- important notes
- Factory reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we resolve isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC updates. Users can use the AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.
- AMD is working with Hogwarts Legacy™ game developers to resolve water corruption issues in some AMD graphics products such as the Radeon™ RX 580.