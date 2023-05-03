Twitter allows public services to regain free access to its API

Twitter is backtracking on one of its decisions regarding the use of its API, so that public services can once again access it for free.

A benefit that they had lost when Twitter announced its new access system to its API, with payment levels. We tell you the details.



Twitter and your decisions about the use of the API

Let’s remember that a few months ago, the Twitter team announced that it would implement a new system for accessing its API, under three levels.

A free level, for writing use only. And two levels of payment, with access to the API with some of its functions, but with a series of limits. Of course, one of the tiers is intended for business use and large-scale projects, though the cost would be a far cry from the $100 basic tier, running as high as thousands of dollars.

In short, anyone who wanted to use the Twitter API, beyond bots and testers, would have to pay to obtain this benefit.

A decision that caused a huge headache for government entities that used the Twitter API to provide public services, for example, transportation or emergencies. This caused many entities to stop providing this service due to the cost of the API

Access to the Twitter API will be free for public transport and emergency services

.In view of this, Twitter seeks to reverse this situation with a new decision:

One of the most important use cases for the Twitter API has always been public utility. Verified publicly owned or government services that tweet weather alerts, transportation updates, and emergency notifications can use the API, for these critical purposes, free of charge.

Although the requirements are not entirely clear, the idea is that Twitter continues to offer free access to its API to public services that are cataloged within this group. For example, train and bus alerts so that users receive constant updates on the state of transport.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has been one of the first to react to this new decision by Twitter, with this statement:

Glad Twitter got the message. We’re glad you’ve committed to making API access free for the MTA and other public sector agencies. In light of this reversal, we are evaluating our options for future service alerts.