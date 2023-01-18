So you can use the Google Stadia controller with your computer or smartphone

- Advertisement -

The goodbye to Google Stadia is final on this day. The online gaming platform, which was an excellent idea, but did not catch on with users for its maintenance to be viable, completely closes its doors. If you are one of those who had an account and the official commandyou should know that you can use this with other devices thanks to a tool that the Mountain View company has released.

The compatibility offered by the accessory we are talking about, which uses Bluetooth to communicate, it is quite wide because it covers both computers and mobile devices. Therefore, it can put it to good use once you can no longer play the titles that were available on Stadia with it. This is the list of operating systems that support the product we are talking about:

macOS 13 or higher with Steam

Chrome OS

Windows 10 and 11 with Steam

Android

Yes, as you can see, in these models The command we are talking about cannot be used with iOSso nothing to synchronize it with an iPhone and that everything goes perfectly.

So you can use the Stadia controller with computers and mobiles

Well, the first thing you have to do is proceed with an update that allows you to add what is called bluetooth mode in command and, in this way, be able to function with the equipment that complies with the aforementioned regarding the operating systems. To do this, connect the accessory to a computer running Chrome Browser 108 or later using a USB cable. Then do the following:

Start the Google browser and go to the following address: https://stadia.google.com/controller/

Now, look for the Switch to Bluetooth mode button and tap on it. On the next page, use Get Started, and once you agree to the terms and conditions set out by Google, use Get Started.

You will now see some warnings so that you do not have problems and you must be sure that you comply with all of them (especially that your battery has a charge above 15%).

Google

If so, tap on Allow Chrome to verify and, at this point, you should select the Stadia controller that you have available. Now use Connect.

If all goes well, the Next Step button appears and perform the actions you’ll see on the screen (all of which include using different buttons and unplugging the device accessory). Once this is done, use Next step.

An update will be downloaded when you allow it, and again use Connect. It is time to use Next step, and what is important, Allow the installation of Chrome.

To finish, use the Connect button -yes, again- and wait for everything to complete. You have finished.

Synchronizing the controller is very simple

If what you did before went well, now you just have to press Stadia’s own button on the controller until the status light turns orange (if it doesn’t go as it should, do the same thing for two seconds with the Y button in addition to the one mentioned above). The next thing is to access the computer or mobile device Bluetooth settings on a regular basis. When you see the available accessory, tap on it to end the connection.

