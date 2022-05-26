What can Samsung’s new 200MP sensor do? This video shows it

Samsung introduced its 200 MP ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor in September last year, but we haven’t yet seen any device featuring this massive sensor. Samsung’s HP1 sensor incorporates a new pixel binning technology, called ChamelonCell, which can binning up to sixteen pixels at various resolutions ranging from 12.5MP photos (2.56μm pixels) to 50MP photos (2.56μm pixels). 1.28μm ) or natively at 200 MP (0.64μm pixels), depending on your needs. Now Samsung has released a video detailing the capabilities of the sensor. The purpose of the video is to show how much detail the HP1 sensor can retain. The video doesn’t use a phone to demonstrate the new sensor, but instead connects it to a breadboard, an external display, and a lens to capture some cat photos. The final 200 MP photo is printed on an industrial printer. The end result is a 28 x 22 meter canvas made up of twelve separate pieces that are sewn together and hung from a building. The big takeaway is that you can zoom and crop images without losing detail.

