iPhone 14 Pro: The first renders based on the final design are here

Jon Prosser has shared some new renders of the iPhone 14 Pro that supposedly reflect the final design of the smartphone.

Prosser also claims that Apple will offer the Pro model again this year in four colors at least initially: gold, graphite, silver and a new violet color.

Prosser comments that we could see a titanium chassis on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, although without much certainty. Apple currently equips the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with a stainless steel chassis, which offers better strength than the aluminum ones on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

As other leaks have suggested, the iPhone 14 Pro will have a flat screen with two holes for the front camera and Face ID. The bezels will be 20% thinner, giving the iPhone 14 Pro a 6.12-inch display versus the iPhone 13 Pro’s 6.06-inch display.

Furthermore, the renders show that the iPhone 14 Pro has more rounded corners than its predecessor. Although the change is subtle, it could make the iPhone 14 Pro more comfortable to hold in one hand than the iPhone 13 Pro.



