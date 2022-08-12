“Wedding Season”: A UK Production For The World With A Suspenseful Story

Almost three years after the service Disney+ was launched in USA and that throughout this time he has developed original s in his country of origin and in Latin Americait has been announced that the first series made by the streaming system in United Kingdom is about to be released.

Is about Wedding the action thriller meets romantic comedy, which will premiere exclusively on the streaming service in Disney+ in Europe Thursday September 8th.

Rosa Salazar is Katie McConnell and Gavin Drea is Steffan Bridges in “Wedding Season.” (Greg Gayne/Disney+)

The announcement was accompanied by the launch of the first images of the series, as well as a preview of just a minute and a half about this that will be released through Star+ in Latin America and in Hulu for USA.

The series will tell the story of Katy Y Stephan, who fall in love at a wedding and start an affair, even though Katie already has a fiancé. Two months later, at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and her entire family are murdered and the police believe Stefan did it, while he assumes Katie was the mastermind, though no one is certain who did the killing. crime.

Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea star in this series. (DisneyPlus)

Given these suspicions Katy Y Stephan flee from United Kingdom a USA to start an action-packed adventure in which both will seek to prove their innocence.

“The series is an action-packed game in the United Kingdom Y the United States. While the two protagonists flee, all while trying to decipher the mystery of the multiple murders of which they are accused, “says the statement.

This is the first of 60 projects that Disney Plus is developing in the UK. (DisneyPlus)

Wedding Season is starring Rose Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel) Y gavin dream (Vikings: Valhalla), with Jade Harrison, Jamie Michee, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbook Y Omar Barud.

The series is written by the writer Oliver Lyttelton (cheaters) and led by george kane (crashing). It is produced by Dancing Ledge Productions (The Responder, The Salisbury Poisonings, New Pope).

Gavin Drea is known for the series “Vikings: Valhalla”. (DisneyPlus)

The series, which will have eight episodes in its first season, will premiere along with the new content announced for Disney+ of the brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic Y Star+.

The locations of this show were made between the United Kingdom and the United States. (DisneyPlus)

A few days ago the animation company announced that it will produce around 60 local productions by 2024 in Europewhile continuing to work with creators and producers as part of the project to search for, develop and produce original productions on that continent.

