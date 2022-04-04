We already know the prices and promotions of the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi Pad 5 in Spain

The three new smartphones of the Xiaomi 11 family (Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition) and the Xiaomi Pad 5 will arrive in our country from September 23. The smartphones will be available for pre-purchase and the tablet will have a launch offer for Spanish users. Consumers will be able to purchase Xiaomi 11T Pro in two versions: 8+128 GB and 8+256 GB. The first will be available on mi.com and Amazon from €649.99, and the second on all the brand’s official channels and operators from €699.99. For its part, Xiaomi 11T will also have two capacities: the 8+128 GB model will be available from €499.99 on mi.com and Amazon; while the 8+256 GB version will be priced at €599.99 at all official distributors and operators. During the pre-purchase that starts on September 23, you can get the Xiaomi 11T Pro with 8+128 GB for €599.99 (only the first 24 hours) and the Xiaomi 11T for €499.99, in both cases with a gift of a Mi TV P1 32″

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition will also have two variants: the 8+128 GB version, priced at €399.99, can be purchased at the e-commerce of the usual retailers and operators; while users can purchase the 6+128 GB at any official distributor (excluding operators) of the brand from €369.99. Xiaomi Pad 5 has a special launch offer. Between September 23 and 25, users will be able to purchase the tablet for the price of €299.99 in the e-commerce stores of Amazon, El Corte Inglés, Fnac, MediaMarkt and PcComponentes (in addition to Mi Stores and mi.com ). Subsequently, Xiaomi Pad 5 will be available from €399.99 (including a case for the device) at Amazon, El Corte Inglés, Fnac, MediaMarkt and PcComponentes, as well as at Mi Stores and mi.com.