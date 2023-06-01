Xiaomi 14 Ultra should come with 1-inch sensor and successor will innovate more

Several smartphone manufacturers, including Sony, vivo and OPPO, have introduced camera phones equipped with the large image sensor. It is the big trend in the market. Xiaomi, in particular, incorporated the 1-inch Sony IMX 989 sensor into the 12S Ultra and 13 Ultra models.

O 1 inch sensor it is a great innovation of mobile device cameras and Xiaomi does not intend to be left behind with this feature. Rumors from the Digital Chat Station on Weibo indicate that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra should come with this sensor and its successor, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, will innovate even more, bringing a 1.33-inch sensor.

In the case of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the sensor should measure 4:3 inches diagonally. These sensors are expected to become more and more prevalent in future smartphone models.

- Advertisement -

As smartphone cameras improve, they also tend to become thicker, larger and heavier. For example, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which has a leather back cover, weighs 227 grams. Therefore, the development of cameras with superior features may require more technologies that make them more anatomical, so to speak.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra should only be released in 2024, but many speculations surrounding the device have been made. Among them, that it must come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform ee battery with support for 120W fast charging in wired option and 50W wireless.

And you, what are your expectations for Xiaomi’s photographic innovations? Leave your comment below!