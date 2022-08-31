vivo x80 pro +, appointment in september

- Advertisement -

Vivo X80 Pro we tried it thoroughly, and we really liked it. Thanks to an attractive design, top performance and more than excellent cameras, we have defined it as the best Android camera phone of 2022 (pay attention, however, to Xiaomi 12S Ultra, also fresh from review). Taking a step back to the day of his debut, it will certainly come to mind that with him and his “basic” variant a third device was expected, namely X80 Pro +. The two products made it in time to also debut in Europe, but nothing more has been heard of the Pro Plus.

vivo X80 75.23 x 164.95 x 8.78 mm

6.78 inches – 2400×1080 px vivo X80 Pro 75.3 x 164.57 x 9.1 mm

WHAT CHANGES COMPARED TO THE PRO

Until now, however: the rumors leaked last June were followed by the announcement by the Chinese company of a special event to be held in . The day has not been specified, just as it has not been revealed which smartphone it is (only the writing is reported vivo X Series), however GSMArenawho first reported the news, claims that it will be vivo X80 Pro + to be unveiled.

If so, it would complete the vivo X80 smartphone triptych with the arrival of the real top of the range, which rumors say is equipped with:

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (Pro has Snapdragon 8 Gen 1)

quad rear camera from 50MP main + 48MP ultra wide angle + 50MP Samsung JN1 tele 2x + 50MP Samsung JN2 tele 5x (main and ultra wide angle the same as X80 Pro, only the remaining two would change to replace the current 12MP + 8MP)

The rest of the technical characteristics could remain unchanged: in short, it would be a further refinement in terms of performance (including autonomy) and photographic acts to make a smartphone that is already difficult to beat in many areas better.

Opening image: vivo X80 Pro

