Vivo X Fold 2 arrives in China in April: the official confirmation

Vivo X Fold 2 arrives in April, it’s official. The Chinese company, specifically the vice president Huang Tao, has revealed that the device will be the official smartphone of the 2023 Boao Forum for Asia, and will represent China’s technological, innovative and design capabilities. The executive even said he expects that before the official launch the usual leakers will bring out spy photos and various images!

In fact it seems that this will be exactly how things will go: already now there are several details of the device that have emerged. We summarize them below:

Display: Internal: 8”, Samsung E6, foldable AMOLED, 2K resolution, 120 Hz refresh

SoC: Gen 2

RAM: 12GB, LPDDR5X

Storage: 512GB, UFS 4.0

Cameras: Main Rear: 50MP, Sony IMX866, OIS Ultrawide rear: 12MP, Sony IMX663 Telephoto rear: 12 MP, Sony IMX663

Battery: 4800mAh

Charging Speed: 120W

Fingerprint scanner – one per display, ultrasonic

OS: Customized Android 13 Funtouch OS 13

The choice of using stands out in particular ultrasonic fingerprint scanners integrated into each of the two displays – a choice never seen before in this particular form factor, in which the implementation in the power button was preferred. X Fold 2 will also be the first folding book with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. A clamshell foldout is also expected – tentative name X Flip; these are its specifications (presumed, of course) known to date:

internal display : 6.8-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED

: 6.8-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM : 12GB

: 12GB rear cameras : Main: Sony IMX866 50MP wide angle: Sony IMX663 12MP

: drums :

: recharge: 44W