Vivo X Fold 2 arrives in China in April: the official confirmation

Vivo X Fold 2 arrives in China in April: the official confirmation

Android

Published on

By Abraham
vivo x fold 2 arrives in china in april: the
vivo x fold 2 arrives in china in april: the
Vivo X Fold 2 arrives in April, it’s official. The Chinese company, specifically the vice president Huang Tao, has revealed that the device will be the official smartphone of the 2023 Boao Forum for Asia, and will represent China’s technological, innovative and design capabilities. The executive even said he expects that before the official launch the usual leakers will bring out spy photos and various images!

 

In fact it seems that this will be exactly how things will go: already now there are several details of the device that have emerged. We summarize them below:

  • Display:
    • Internal: 8”, Samsung E6, foldable AMOLED, 2K resolution, 120 Hz refresh
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 12GB, LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB, UFS 4.0
  • Cameras:
    • Main Rear: 50MP, Sony IMX866, OIS
    • Ultrawide rear: 12MP, Sony IMX663
    • Telephoto rear: 12 MP, Sony IMX663
  • Battery: 4800mAh
  • Charging Speed: 120W
  • Fingerprint scanner – one per display, ultrasonic
  • OS: Customized Android 13 Funtouch OS 13
The choice of using stands out in particular ultrasonic fingerprint scanners integrated into each of the two displays – a choice never seen before in this particular form factor, in which the implementation in the power button was preferred. X Fold 2 will also be the first folding book with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. A clamshell foldout is also expected – tentative name X Flip; these are its specifications (presumed, of course) known to date:

Navigation with 1 meter accuracy: Qualcomm’s revolution on Android

