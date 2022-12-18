US may restrict Huawei’s access to banks and financing

US lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill that could further tighten already heavy sanctions against Huawei. This time, lawmakers want to Block China’s access to the country’s banking system🇧🇷

Presented by Republican Senator Tom Cotton, the text of the law could also target other “untrustworthy” Chinese companies that could use 5G technology to carry out what they consider “economic espionage against the US”.

If the bill passes the House and Senate, it would add Huawei to the Treasury Department’s list of “Specially Designated” entities, something that effectively freezes access to any US bank or affiliates abroad.