Ubisoft closes the servers and leaves 91 games of its games without online functions

Seemingly without any prior notice, Ubisoft has just shared that it has started shut down some of the online services for many of its classic games such as Just Dance, Far Cry or Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, among many others, with a total list that would reach, for the moment, up to 91 titles on different platforms (with a complete list available in the official blog post).

Although it is not a sudden action, but the company I would have been closing all these servers continuously during the last year. According to the information shared from Kotaku, it seems that the developer has focused exclusively on the closure of platforms and services in disuse such as the now defunct streaming service OnLive (back in 2015) or consoles like the PS2.

Usually the vast majority of games were already quite old and they hardly had an online player base anymore, while other of the blocked titles, belonged to platforms and consoles of previous generations like the PS3, Xbox 360 or Wii. Although we have also lost support for some games available on PC, a platform more used to grant us a small dose of nostalgia, where online support for the first two Far Cry games would have been lost. Although it is surprising that Ubisoft has removed support for some songs from newer Just Dance games, which now won’t be able to access songs from previous titles from Just Dance 2014 onwards.

Other classics you might miss include Beyond Good & Evil, the original Ghost Recon, various Rainbow Six games, older Settlers titles, and certain Splinter Cell releases (including Chaos Theory and Conviction). And it is that all those games that used Ubisoft Connect, now they will not allow us to win Units, and we will not be able to unlock content on any platform or access them.

Thus, the great dissatisfaction of the users seems to be caused by another of the direct consequences of this action, since all the achievements or trophies related to the multiplayer modes in these games, will now be completely impossible to acquire. That said, it is very possible that the number of affected users is minimal, and they can still enjoy the offline part of all these games.