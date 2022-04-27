Ivella, a card for couples that automatically divides expenses between two

If you always share all the expenses with your partner, both for restaurants, cinemas, supermarkets or even for a coffee, you will surely be interested to know that there is already a Fintech product prepared for the subject.

Imagine a debit card that is associated with two bank accounts at the same time, and that every time a payment is made, it is automatically divided between two, to avoid having to make accounts.

That is what Ivella offers, a new card designed for couples who split everything, since it has a function called “split account”.

The idea is that we can automatically divide the transactions we make while maintaining individual accounts and balances.

We can also retroactively change the ratio of any given transaction, at any time, so that if we want to overpay the dinner bill or take the couple out to the movies, we can do so at any time.

On their page they talk about that topic:

[…] after a transaction has been made, both you and your partner have the ability to adjust the ratio for that specific transaction. Changes in the ratio of a transaction will result in instantaneous changes between your two balances to account for the change in payment obligation. However, both partners may need to agree to a change before it is made.

Now they are working on other additional features:

– A points and cashback program

– The ability to import external transactions

– Create joint accounts

– Make an app for android (at the moment it is only for iOS).

It is now possible to send, receive and request money from your partner with just a few taps, for free, and all under the VISA banner.

You can learn more details at ivella.com. Hopefully the idea will spread to other countries around the world.