TSMC, the 3nm chips produced in the new Arizona plant will be for Apple | Rumor

New rumors about Apple and its chip suppliers, TSMC in this case, which apparently are starting to look to the future by strengthening production capacities. It thus emerges that the supplier of Apple has plans to mass-produce next-generation 3-nanometer chips at its Arizona headquarterswhich will apparently cost something like $12 billion dollars to upgrade.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei on Monday, TSMC founder Morris Chang said the 3-nanometer plant will be located on the same site as Arizona’s dedicated 5-nanometer chip plant.