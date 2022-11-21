Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsAppleTSMC, the 3nm chips produced in the new Arizona plant will be...

TSMC, the 3nm chips produced in the new Arizona plant will be for Apple | Rumor

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Abraham
- Advertisement -

New rumors about Apple and its chip suppliers, TSMC in this case, which apparently are starting to look to the future by strengthening production capacities. It thus emerges that the supplier of Apple has plans to mass-produce next-generation 3-nanometer chips at its Arizona headquarterswhich will apparently cost something like $12 billion dollars to upgrade.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei on Monday, TSMC founder Morris Chang said the 3-nanometer plant will be located on the same site as Arizona’s dedicated 5-nanometer chip plant.

“Three nanometers, TSMC has a plan right now, but it hasn’t been fully finalized. It’s almost finalized — at the same Arizona site, phase two. Five nanometers is phase one, 3 nanometers is phase two.”

- Advertisement -

Apple is said to be planning to move to the 3nm process starting with the M2 Pro chip or M3. Both the latter and the A17 chip for the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be produced based on TSMC’s 3nm miniaturization process. Switching to a more advanced process typically results in better performance and energy efficiency, allowing for faster speeds and longer battery life.

According to TSMC, the 3nm technology, also known as N3, will deliver up to 70% gain in logic density, up to 15% speed improvement at same power, and up to 30% power reduction at the same speed as its predecessor. The company says it is targeting volume production in the second half of this year.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

This is the new Maintenance Mode of your Samsung mobile

Among the newest tools for Samsung Galaxy, undoubtedly one of the most interesting (and...
Hardware

RTX 4090: overclockers push the GPU up to 3.8 GHz, the 4 GHz mark is very close

Team OGS overclockers managed to push the RTX 4090 up to a clock of...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.