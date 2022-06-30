HomeTech NewsAppsTips to save battery on iPhone

Tips to save battery on iPhone

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
apps fotos movil.jpg
apps fotos movil.jpg
- Advertisement -

Autonomy is the pillar of any smartphone, no matter how fast and efficient it is if it cannot provide many hours of use without having to resort to the charger. We recently discussed how to check the battery status of an Android mobile. Now, we will focus on how to save the battery in iPhone so you have enough charge for a workday and more.

Some iPhone features extend battery life.

So that autonomy is enough for everything you need, just follow each of the tips that we will give below. With them you will improve the charging capacity of the mobile and the battery will benefit in the long term. That is, it will not degrade quickly over time.

– Optimized loading: iPhone will learn your daily charging routine. So it will wait at 80% before charging the remaining 20% ​​to avoid having the entire charge unused. Go into “Settings” – tap on “Battery”. Select “Battery Status” and enable “Optimized Battery Charging”.

[mb_related_posts1]

Samsung Galaxy S21: the design is confirmed and will arrive as soon as 2021 begins

– Low consumption: It is useful to prolong the life of the load, for this it restricts the use of 5G, visual effects, update frequency, etc. Access “Settings”, then tap on “Battery” and activate the “Low consumption” mode.

– Activate automatic brightness: iOS does an excellent job in this section, so it is best to have it. Go to “Settings” and click on “Accessibility”. Choose “Screen and text size”, move the cursor down and enable “Auto-brightness”.

– Reduce movement: It serves to eliminate the parallax effect, since it consumes battery of your iPhone. Being in “Settings”, click on “Accessibility”. Choose “Motion” and turn on “Reduce Motion”.

– Limit the refresh rate: a 120 Hz screen consumes a considerable amount of energy. The best thing in this case is to deactivate this function to improve autonomy. Go into “Settings” – “Accessibility”, choose “Motion” and enable “Limit frame rate”.

– Disable background app refresh: even though it is a useful background task, it will slightly drain your battery. Go to “Settings” and click on “General”. Tap on “Background App Refresh”. Then tap on “Deactivate”. You can also disable the update for each app separately.

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

What does it take to have WhatsApp

Are you new to this mobile or is it the first time...
5G News

Samsung presents the Galaxy XCover6 Pro for those looking for a resistant mobile

Galaxy XCover6 Pro is the new version of the series of "rugged" mobiles from...
Tech News

Raspberry of 7 euros that can connect to WiFi

Raspberry is a revolution in the world of electronics. For very little price...
Smart Gadgets

Did you know that you can install Windows 11 on your MacBook? way to go

Very recently Apple introduced its new MacBook Pro 13, a model with an...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.