Tips to save battery on iPhone

Autonomy is the pillar of any smartphone, no matter how fast and efficient it is if it cannot provide many hours of use without having to resort to the charger. We recently discussed how to check the battery status of an Android mobile. Now, we will focus on how to save the battery in iPhone so you have enough charge for a workday and more.

Some iPhone features extend battery life.

So that autonomy is enough for everything you need, just follow each of the tips that we will give below. With them you will improve the charging capacity of the mobile and the battery will benefit in the long term. That is, it will not degrade quickly over time.

– Optimized loading: iPhone will learn your daily charging routine. So it will wait at 80% before charging the remaining 20% ​​to avoid having the entire charge unused. Go into “Settings” – tap on “Battery”. Select “Battery Status” and enable “Optimized Battery Charging”.

– Low consumption: It is useful to prolong the life of the load, for this it restricts the use of 5G, visual effects, update frequency, etc. Access “Settings”, then tap on “Battery” and activate the “Low consumption” mode.

– Activate automatic brightness: iOS does an excellent job in this section, so it is best to have it. Go to “Settings” and click on “Accessibility”. Choose “Screen and text size”, move the cursor down and enable “Auto-brightness”.

– Reduce movement: It serves to eliminate the parallax effect, since it consumes battery of your iPhone. Being in “Settings”, click on “Accessibility”. Choose “Motion” and turn on “Reduce Motion”.

– Limit the refresh rate: a 120 Hz screen consumes a considerable amount of energy. The best thing in this case is to deactivate this function to improve autonomy. Go into “Settings” – “Accessibility”, choose “Motion” and enable “Limit frame rate”.

– Disable background app refresh: even though it is a useful background task, it will slightly drain your battery. Go to “Settings” and click on “General”. Tap on “Background App Refresh”. Then tap on “Deactivate”. You can also disable the update for each app separately.

