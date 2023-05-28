How to prevent the iPhone Photos app from highlighting photos of your ex or unwanted people

Most of us have photos of people we don’t like to see often. Although we could technically delete these photos, some of us prefer to keep these moments, as they have made us who we are today.

However, this can become a problem when iPhone displays these photos in the For You tab in Photos or in the Photos widget, where Memories and Featured Photos are automatically displayed.

Fortunately, you can prevent your ex-partners and deceased people from appearing in this section of the application. All you have to do is follow the steps below.

How to stop Photos from highlighting certain people on an iPhone or iPad

Open the Photos app on your device Go to the For You tab. Tap on the 3-dot menu of a Memory that shows the person in question. Click on Include less this person (only if the chosen photo shows multiple people) Choose the person you want to highlight less, then tap Next. Click on Never include this person and press the Confirm button.

From now on, the Photos app won’t show Memories or Highlights that include this person.



