5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsWaymo robotaxis have now driven 1 million miles autonomously with no recorded...

Waymo robotaxis have now driven 1 million miles autonomously with no recorded injuries

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
2023 03 02 image.jpg
2023 03 02 image.jpg
- Advertisement -

What just happened? Robotaxi company Waymo has released a trove of data that could help convince pessimists that fully autonomous vehicles are safer than those controlled by humans. The Alphabet subsidiary announced that its taxis reached the milestone of driving one million miles in January without anyone behind the wheel, and there were no reported injuries or deaths throughout that time.

In addition to nobody being hurt as Waymo racked up one million miles of autonomous driving, there were only two incidents that meet the criteria for inclusion on the National Highway Safety Transportation Administration’s database for car crashes, called the Crash Investigation Sampling System (CISS). This criteria includes the need to file a police report or one or more vehicles being towed away.

- Advertisement -

Those incidents weren’t the fault of the self-driving systems. The more serious of the two involved a Waymo taxi being hit from behind by a vehicle whose driver was looking at their cell phone while approaching a red light.

The other incident happened when a car pulled into the same lane as a Waymo taxi and suddenly hit its brakes, causing the self-driving car to go into the back of said vehicle as the taxi didn’t have enough time to slow down.

There were an additional 18 minor contact events that did not meet the criteria for the database, including a car backing out of a parking space into a stationary Waymo waiting to pick up a rider, and a portable plastic sign stand getting blown by the wind and making contact with a vehicle. Waymo said that more than half of all these contact events were the result of a human driver hitting one of its stationary taxis.

- Advertisement -

“Despite 24/7 driving across major U.S. cities, Waymo experienced no collisions at all of the types that are responsible for 94% of fatal collisions in NHTSA’s crash investigation database,” the company writes.

Waymo co-CEO Dmitri Dolgov recently tweeted that the company had started testing its autonomous Jaguar I-PACE vehicles in Los Angeles. They are currently available to the public in Phoenix, Arizona, and San Francisco, California.

Waymo isn’t the only robotaxi service to clock up one million miles. GM subsidiary Cruise hit the same milestone last week.

- Advertisement -

Digimon Survive Recensione: la fusione tra videogioco e anime

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.