- Advertisement -

In an unexpected revolution, it was discovered that the ChatGPT, a language model developed by OpenAI, is capable of producing generic installation keys for recent versions of the Windows operating system. Curiosity and creativity played a key role in this unusual discovery.

The experiment

One Twitter user, known as Sid, tried a novel approach. He asked ChatGPT to act as his late grandmother who used to recite Windows keys to help him fall asleep. To everyone’s surprise, the artificial intelligence model he accepted the challenge and generated several keys.

- Advertisement -

The Generated Keys

The resulting keys are unfortunately not the panacea that bargain hunters might be looking for. Although these keys allow you to install Windows, they do not provide the ability to activate the operating system permanently. They serve as testing or evaluation tools, but are not a lasting solution for those looking for a legitimate license.

Ethical and Legal Considerations

Despite the temptation, using these AI-generated keys to activate Windows is not recommended. In ethical and legal terms, the use of such keys is in a gray area. You have to remember that Windows licenses, especially Windows 11, are available at reasonable prices.

ChatGPT’s ability to generate Windows installation keys is a testament to the power and versatility of modern artificial intelligence. However, this finding also highlights the need to use these technologies responsibly and ethically. Although the possibilities are endless, we must remember that not everything that artificial intelligence can do should be done.

More information in twitter.com/immasiddtweets