iPhone 14 and some MacBook M2, do-it-yourself repairs also in Italy

Apple has announced that starting from tomorrow, 21 June, the Self Service Repair will be extended, also in Italy, to a greater number of products. This is an important novelty, because although the do-it-yourself repair service had arrived in Europe in December, it did not include the most recent generations, see iPhones 14 who had been officers for three months at that time.
From tomorrow the most recent iPhones, i Desktop Macs with M1 which in the States could be repaired right from December and some M2 Macs they will also be part of the Self Service Repair program in Italy.
It’s not the only news: Apple makes it known that it has simplified the use of the procedure System configuration for component iPhone repairs such as display, battery and cameras. System configuration is a free software for authorized service centers and for those who use SSR that verifies if the repair with original Apple parts has been completed correctly and therefore everything is working properly. Also, for Touch ID and Face ID repairs, System configuration connects biometric sensors to the Secure Enclave on the logic board to ensure device security and customer privacy.
Those using Self Service Repair can now boot System configuration by activating the diagnostic mode on the device and following the instructions displayed on the screen. To perform the last step of the repair, therefore, it will no longer be necessary to contact the Self Service Repair support teamwhich is still available in case of need.
Beyond the new software, the most important one is the extension of the do-it-yourself repair service to the most recent products. From tomorrow, even in Italy, we will be able to repair ourselves:
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- MacBook Pro M2 Max
- MacBook Pro M2 Pro
- MacBook Air 13M2
- MacBook Pro 16 2021
- MacBook Pro 14 2021
- MacBook Pro 13 M1 2020
- MacBook Air M1 2020
- Desktop Macs with M1 chips
There is another novelty, no less important: customers of models that were already part of the Apple Self Service Repair program will be able to repair themselves from tomorrow also the True Depth front camera and top speakerit is not yet clear whether these components will also be available for the iPhone 14. We remind you that this is the portal for purchasing spare parts and tools.
