HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 14 and some MacBook M2, do-it-yourself repairs also in Italy

iPhone 14 and some MacBook M2, do-it-yourself repairs also in Italy

Apple
1079761.jpeg
1079761.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Apple has announced that starting from tomorrow, 21 June, the Self Service Repair will be extended, also in Italy, to a greater number of products. This is an important novelty, because although the do-it-yourself repair service had arrived in Europe in December, it did not include the most recent generations, see iPhones 14 who had been officers for three months at that time.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

- Advertisement -

77.6 x 160.7 x 7.9mm
6.7 inches – 2796×1290 px

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

78.1 x 160.8 x 7.8mm
6.7 inches – 2778x1284px

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple sues NSO Group, the company that developed the Pegasus spyware

71.5 x 147.5 x 7.85mm
6.1 inches – 2556×1179 px

Apple iPhone 14

71.5 x 146.7 x 7.8mm
6.1 inches – 2532x1170px

Click here for the full comparison »

- Advertisement -

From tomorrow the most recent iPhones, i Desktop Macs with M1 which in the States could be repaired right from December and some M2 Macs they will also be part of the Self Service Repair program in Italy.

EASIER PROCEDURE

It’s not the only news: Apple makes it known that it has simplified the use of the procedure System configuration for component iPhone repairs such as display, battery and cameras. System configuration is a free software for authorized service centers and for those who use SSR that verifies if the repair with original Apple parts has been completed correctly and therefore everything is working properly. Also, for Touch ID and Face ID repairs, System configuration connects biometric sensors to the Secure Enclave on the logic board to ensure device security and customer privacy.


Those using Self Service Repair can now boot System configuration by activating the diagnostic mode on the device and following the instructions displayed on the screen. To perform the last step of the repair, therefore, it will no longer be necessary to contact the Self Service Repair support teamwhich is still available in case of need.

- Advertisement -
ALL IPHONES AND MACS BY SELF SERVICE REPAIR

Beyond the new software, the most important one is the extension of the do-it-yourself repair service to the most recent products. From tomorrow, even in Italy, we will be able to repair ourselves:

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • MacBook Pro M2 Max
  • MacBook Pro M2 Pro
  • MacBook Air 13M2
  • MacBook Pro 16 2021
  • MacBook Pro 14 2021
  • MacBook Pro 13 M1 2020
  • MacBook Air M1 2020
  • Desktop Macs with M1 chips
Note: for better reference, we have inserted the models that in italics from tomorrow, June 21stwill become part of the repairable products

There is another novelty, no less important: customers of models that were already part of the Apple Self Service Repair program will be able to repair themselves from tomorrow also the True Depth front camera and top speakerit is not yet clear whether these components will also be available for the iPhone 14. We remind you that this is the portal for purchasing spare parts and tools.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available online from smartapp at 1.065 euros or from eBay to 1.138 euros. The value for money is Optimal and it is the best device in this price range.
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available online from eBay at 989 euros. The value for money is exceptional and it is the best device in this price range.
  • Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available online from smartapp at 787 euros or from eBay to 854 euros. The value for money is exceptional and it is the best device in this price range.
  • Apple iPhone 14 is available online from eBay at 725 euros.
(updated June 20, 2023, 3:10 pm)

iPhone 15 Plus appears in rendering with Dynamic Island, smaller dimensions and USB-C

  • TAGS
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X