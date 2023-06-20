iPhone 14 and some MacBook M2, do-it-yourself repairs also in Italy

Apple has announced that starting from tomorrow, 21 June, the Self Service Repair will be extended, also in Italy, to a greater number of products . This is an important novelty, because although the do-it-yourself repair service had arrived in Europe in December, it did not include the most recent generations, see iPhones 14 who had been officers for three months at that time.

From tomorrow the most recent iPhones, i Desktop Macs with M1 which in the States could be repaired right from December and some M2 Macs they will also be part of the Self Service Repair program in Italy.

EASIER PROCEDURE

It’s not the only news: Apple makes it known that it has simplified the use of the procedure System configuration for component iPhone repairs such as display, battery and cameras. System configuration is a free software for authorized service centers and for those who use SSR that verifies if the repair with original Apple parts has been completed correctly and therefore everything is working properly. Also, for Touch ID and Face ID repairs, System configuration connects biometric sensors to the Secure Enclave on the logic board to ensure device security and customer privacy.

Those using Self Service Repair can now boot System configuration by activating the diagnostic mode on the device and following the instructions displayed on the screen. To perform the last step of the repair, therefore, it will no longer be necessary to contact the Self Service Repair support team which is still available in case of need.

ALL IPHONES AND MACS BY SELF SERVICE REPAIR

Beyond the new software, the most important one is the extension of the do-it-yourself repair service to the most recent products. From tomorrow, even in Italy, we will be able to repair ourselves:

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

MacBook Pro M2 Max

MacBook Pro M2 Pro

MacBook Air 13M2

MacBook Pro 16 2021

MacBook Pro 14 2021

MacBook Pro 13 M1 2020

MacBook Air M1 2020

Desktop Macs with M1 chips

Note: for better reference, we have inserted the models that in italics from tomorrow, June 21st will become part of the repairable products

There is another novelty, no less important: customers of models that were already part of the Apple Self Service Repair program will be able to repair themselves from tomorrow also the True Depth front camera and top speakerit is not yet clear whether these components will also be available for the iPhone 14. We remind you that this is the portal for purchasing spare parts and tools.