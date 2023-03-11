oneplus ace 2 mediatek variant, the company feeds the rumors

- Advertisement -

The latest release on Weibo by the president of OnePlus China Li Jie confirmed the rumors about the arrival of a variant with MediaTek chip of , the smartphone made official at the beginning of the month. No specifications published, no clues about the date or even about the chip, Li Jie’s message did not add or take anything away from the rumors that had been circulating, it only served to give it some credibility.

In the meantime, however, a OnePlus smartphone with model number PHP110 appeared in the database of National Compulsory Product Certification Chinese, and it is the same product certified by MIIT, another Chinese body, a few weeks ago. In short, behind the scenes something seems to be moving, and according to the well informed it is what we know as OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity or Racing Edition.

The picture posted on Weibo of the president of OnePlus China

The latest PHP110 certification shows that the smartphone supports fast charging up to 80 watts, 20 less than the official OnePlus Ace 2 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. According to rumors, the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity/Racing Edition should be presented in March in Chinaand like the version from which it derives, the chances of it arriving in our area are minimal.

ONEPLUS ACE 2 RACING EDITION, WHAT THE RUMORS SAY

display : 6.74-inch OLED with 1.5K resolution

: 6.74-inch OLED with 1.5K resolution chip : MediaTek Dimension 9000

: MediaTek Dimension 9000 RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB cameras rear : Main 64MP OmniVision OV64M + 8MP Ultra Wide Sony IMX355 + 2MP Macro

: Main 64MP OmniVision OV64M + 8MP Ultra Wide Sony IMX355 + 2MP Macro system operating : Android 13 with ColorOS 13

: Android 13 with ColorOS 13 drums : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh recharge: 80/100 watts on cable.