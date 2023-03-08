5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsThe yellow iPhone 14 is dividing people but I know where I...

The yellow iPhone 14 is dividing people but I know where I stand

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
qv6eqcor6rkkg2codudt9s 1200 80.jpg
qv6eqcor6rkkg2codudt9s 1200 80.jpg
- Advertisement -

I’m a little disappointed that Apple didn’t give a name to the yellow it splashed on its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. It’s just yellow, or Yellow iPhone 14. At least the really deep blue got ‘Midnight’ but Apple clearly had no interest in something like “Banana Yellow,” “Sunflower Yellow,” or “Merengue Yellow.”

Look, it’s not just me. After I unboxed the gleaming yellow handset and showed it to coworkers and colleagues, more than one asked about the name. They, too, were sad that Apple didn’t go the Samsung route and name it, say, “Lemon Yellow” like Samsung’s “Bora Purple,” which when translated out of Korean means “Purple Purple.”

- Advertisement -
Apple iPhone 14 Yellow

Apple iPhone 14 Yellow in the sunlight. (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The new color variant, which takes the total of iPhone 14 color options to six, was unveiled without fanfare on Tuesday (March 7). It brings a glossy yellow back, a burnished yellow tinted metal band, and new pale yellow wallpaper to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. They go on pre-order on March 10, 2023, and ship on March 14.

Aside from the cheery new finish, there is nothing different about this iPhone 14 (the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max do not get the new hue). there’s the same dual 12MP rear camera system and front-facing, 12MP TrueDepth camera; the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display; and the same last-gen A15 Bionic CPU. It’s just as good an iPhone now as it was when I reviewed it in a different color.

Huawei MatePad T 10, an inexpensive tablet suitable for the whole family
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -
Apple iPhone 14 Yellow

Apple iPhone 14 Yellow edge. (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

My take

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

How to remove YouTube videos you’ve already watched from the Watch Later list

Sure, when you enter YouTube, you discover a good number of videos that...
iphone

FBI tested facial recognition software on Americans for years, documents revealed

Federal agencies have been testing facial recognition tools in subway cameras, street corners and...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.