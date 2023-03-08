5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsRedmi Note 10 Pro global is updated with Android 13 and MIUI...

Redmi Note 10 Pro global is updated with Android 13 and MIUI 14

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Redmi Note 10 Pro global is updated with Android 13 and MIUI 14
1678272645 redmi note 10 pro global is updated with android 13.jpeg
- Advertisement -

More than 2 years ago, the Redmi Note 10 line was launched with attractive specifications at an affordable price, being the favorite of many users for its cost-effectiveness. It launched with Android 11 and received its first major update last year, Android 12.

Now, Redmi Note 10 Pro has received its second major update, Android 13 under MIUI 14. Furthermore, the update includes the February Android security patch.

The latest update for Redmi Note 10 Pro global version has firmware version V14.0.1.0.TKFMIXM and brings Android 13 under the MIUI 14 interface. It is worth mentioning that it is being distributed gradually and will arrive for all users soon.

- Advertisement -

In the changes, Xiaomi says that the new version of MIUI will use less memory, bringing fluidity and lower response time to the system. New features in personalization are also mentioned, bringing more options to the user.

Motorola Moto G Go appears on Geekbench after having official design and leaked specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro. Reproduction: TechSmart collection.

The Chinese manufacturer also says that the search system in the settings is more advanced, bringing categories and history for greater convenience and speed. Another interesting detail is the inclusion of the February 2023 Android security patch.

In specifications, the Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, support for 120 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 732G platform, quad camera module with 108-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel front sensor, speaker stereo, digital reader on the side and 5,020 mAh battery.

Technical specifications
  • 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
    • Display with hole, 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Platform
  • 6 GB of RAM
  • 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage
  • Expandable memory with MicroSD card
  • 16 MP front camera (f/2.4)
  • Four rear cameras:
    • 108 MP main sensor (f/1.9)
    • 8MP wide-angle sensor (118º)
    • Macro and tele sensor with 2x zoom
    • 2 MP depth sensor
  • Fingerprint reader on the side, stereo sound, P2 port for headphones, 4G and IP52 certification
  • 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • Android 11 running under the MIUI 12 interface

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

The yellow iPhone 14 is dividing people but I know where I stand

I'm a little disappointed that Apple didn't give a name to the yellow it...
Tech News

How to remove YouTube videos you’ve already watched from the Watch Later list

Sure, when you enter YouTube, you discover a good number of videos that...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.