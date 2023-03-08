Redmi Note 10 Pro global is updated with Android 13 and MIUI 14

More than 2 years ago, the Redmi Note 10 line was launched with attractive specifications at an affordable price, being the favorite of many users for its cost-effectiveness. It launched with Android 11 and received its first major update last year, Android 12. Now, Redmi Note 10 Pro has received its second major update, Android 13 under MIUI 14. Furthermore, the update includes the February Android security patch.

The latest update for Redmi Note 10 Pro global version has firmware version V14.0.1.0.TKFMIXM and brings Android 13 under the MIUI 14 interface. It is worth mentioning that it is being distributed gradually and will arrive for all users soon. - Advertisement - In the changes, Xiaomi says that the new version of MIUI will use less memory, bringing fluidity and lower response time to the system. New features in personalization are also mentioned, bringing more options to the user.

The Chinese manufacturer also says that the search system in the settings is more advanced, bringing categories and history for greater convenience and speed. Another interesting detail is the inclusion of the February 2023 Android security patch. In specifications, the Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, support for 120 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 732G platform, quad camera module with 108-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel front sensor, speaker stereo, digital reader on the side and 5,020 mAh battery.

