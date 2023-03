Conservationist Mateo Sanchez uses a net to collect specimens in a Colorado River Delta estuary. A release of water from the canal into the riverbed began in May 2022 and reached parts of the delta that are normally bone dry. The flow is part of a recent amendment to the Colorado River Compact that allots river water for restoration, conservation and scientific efforts in Mexico.

(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

