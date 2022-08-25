The supernatural drama that has had Netflix users hooked for almost two months

Manifestlisten)) is an American supernatural series, originally premiered in September 2018 on NBC. It centers on the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner that suddenly reappears, having been presumed dead 5 years earlier, when after takeoff they are never heard from again. . So now, faced with the impossible, everyone is given a second chance. However, as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery is uncovered.

It should be noted that despite being a production from 4 years ago, so perhaps many would not be interested, the opposite is happening. subscribers of Netflix they have it in the ranking of the most watched titles, thus completing 8 weeks on said list, especially for its second season, accumulating more than 16 million hours of reproduction.

“Manifest” is a series released in 2018. (NBC)

Manifestwhich also delves into the science fiction and suspense genres, is a story created by the filmmaker jeff rakeand initially starring melissa roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, JR Ramirez, Moon Blaise, Jack Messina, parveen-kaur Y Matt Long. Season one has 16 episodes, and the second (released in January 2020) and third installments (released in April 2021) are made up of 13 chapters each.

"Manifest" is a story wrapped in drama, intrigue, supernatural stories and science fiction. (NBC)

A little more from the beginning of the story

Montego Air Flight 828, which had a route from Jamaica to New York, experiences a short period of high turbulence, but then, when they land, something inexplicable happens: the passengers and crew learn that it has been five years since they took off.

In this regard, his characters begin to experience strange enigmatic situations. Within them is a police officer named Michaela, who learns that her mother has died and her fiancé Jared has married her best friend, and soon after begins to hear a voice that guides her to save a child from being hit by a bus and rescuing two kidnapped girls. In the same way it begins to happen with other people who were on the flight.

Melissa Roxburgh is Michaela, one of the protagonists of “Manifesto”. (Netflix)

Manifest It was intended to last six seasons but was canceled in 2021 after its third broadcast. So, Netflix saw its potential and decided to make it part of its catalogue, where it is proving to be a complete success, leading it to be one of the most played fictions on the platform in a constant period of time. Now it has been confirmed that it will have a fourth and final season with 20 episodes.

“We are going to work as fast as possible without losing sight of quality control, because we want the episodes to reach everyone as soon as possible. We also want them to be excellent. A new batch of episodes may take time to arrive in people’s homes, but the wait will be worth it, “said its creator in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Official poster of “Manifesto”. (Warner Bros. Television)

Manifest is among the most viewed thanks to 55 countries.

