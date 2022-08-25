HomeTech NewsInstagram now allows users to share posts, reels and locations via QR...

Instagram now allows users to share posts, reels and locations via QR codes

Instagram now allows users to share posts, reels and locations via QR codes
In a new update, instagram has made the QR code feature available for users to share their feed Posts, Reels, tags and in-app locations. The new role can have a big impact on companies and their marketing campaigns.

To access the new content, you need to go to some post, Reels or location and click the three dots menu to see the QR code sharing option. For those using the web version of the social network, users can add “/qr” to the URL of a post to generate a QR code. Until now, it was only possible to use the feature to share profiles, but now any individual post can use it.

Users will be able to save QR Codes to access posts and profile locations (Image: Reproduction/TechCrunch)

It is not yet clear whether this feature will be available worldwide, but it is already estimated that it will be useful for many cases like promoting a movie or show in different locations; access via a reel to the new song or album; and restaurants can showcase their menus and locations to attract customers. The novelty can even be used to boost business in the shopping area of ​​the application for displaying products.

Just this week, Instagram tested another feature to copy the photo-sharing application BeReal, which has gained space among users for promoting a culture of photos closer to reality, without filters. The idea is to send a notification at random times for the user to take an authentic photo with the front and rear camera, the main premise of the application.

More like this

