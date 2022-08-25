Instagram now allows users to share posts, reels and locations via QR codes

In a new update, has made the QR code feature available for users to share their feed , Reels, tags and in-app . The new role can have a big impact on companies and their marketing campaigns.

To access the new content, you need to go to some post, Reels or location and click the three dots menu to see the QR code sharing option. For those using the web version of the social network, users can add “/qr” to the URL of a post to generate a QR code. Until now, it was only possible to use the feature to share profiles, but now any individual post can use it.