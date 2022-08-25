Intel Raptor Lake: 13th Generation CPU Prices Leaked

Pricing for 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors, which should be made official within weeks, has . A 15% increase in is expected for these CPUs, which benefit from new performance cores.

Information about Intel’s 13th generation processors, codenamed Raptor Lake, is getting more and more precise. We recently learned that the official presentation of the CPUs should take place at the end of September, for marketing in mid-October. A new leak, coming from a Canadian electronics component retailer, gives us indications of the pricing we can expect for this new generation of processors.

The prices are indicated in Canadian dollars, and we know that it is not enough to carry out a simple conversion to obtain the prices in euros which will be practiced on the French market. Taxes and several other economic and commercial factors are also to be taken into account, and manufacturers do not always adopt the same strategies in this area. We will therefore not have the exact prices for European consumers here, but this is still sufficient to identify trends.

Intel Raptor Lake more expensive than Alder Lake?

Here are the leaked prices:

Intel Core i9-13900K: $940.99

$940.99 Intel Core i9-13900KF: $900.99

$900.99 Intel Core i7-13700K: $662.99

$662.99 Intel Core i7-13700KF: $625.99

$625.99 Intel Core i5-13600K: $460.99

$460.99 Intel Core i5-13600KF: $423.99

The most expensive processor recorded by the retailer is the Intel Core i9-13900K, which is said to be sold in Canada for the equivalent of 729 euros. On average, it can be seen that the prices of 13th generation Intel CPUs are greater than more than 15% to those of 12th generation Intel processors. An increase which does not really act as a surprise in view of the difficulties of the market, inflation and shortages of components. We could only hope that Intel would maintain its prices to remain competitive against AMD and try to regain market share from its competitor, but this will not be the case.

What technical specifications for 13th generation Intel processors?

The Raptor Lake CPUs will take over the hybrid architecture of the Alder Lake, combining powerful cores dedicated to performance and less energy-consuming cores to support lighter processes. The Raptor Lake E-Cores benefit from a few minor improvements over the Alder Lake E-Cores. The main difference will come from the P-Cores, which will move from the 12th generation Golden Cove architecture to Raptor Cove architecture with this 13th generation.

At the head of the gondola, theIntel Core i9-13900K will be responsible for occupying the high-end segment. It will rely on a 24-core configuration (8 P-Core and 16 E-Core) and 32 threads, for a clock frequency of 3.0 GHz, which can go up to 5.8 GHz in boost. That’s a nice step up from the Intel Core i9-12900K, 16 cores and 24 threads, and a maximum clock rate of 5.2 GHz.

L’Intel Core i7-13700K will be the fastest representative of the Raptor Lake i7. We expect the presence of 16 cores (8 P-Core and 16 E-Core) and 24 threads. The processor would be clocked at 3.4 GHz, with the possibility of going up to 5.3 GHz in turbo mode for the best performance. Its 12th generation equivalent is “pleased” 12 cores and 20 threads with a clock frequency that cannot exceed 5 GHz.

For a more measured budget, theIntel Core i5-13600K should deliver sufficient performance for most users with its 14 cores (6 P-Core and 8 E-Core) and 20 threads. We still find an interesting clock frequency of 3.5 GHz, or 5.1 GHz in boost. For comparison, the currently available Intel Core i5-12600K has 10 cores and 16 threads and is “limit” at 4.9 GHz with the turbo activated.