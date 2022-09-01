HomeTech NewsMobileThe Sony Xperia 5 IV will be presented on September 1

The Sony Xperia 5 IV will be presented on September 1

Sony has scheduled a new launch event on september 1st in which it is expected to see the debut of the xperia 5 IV.

The event is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. in Japan (9:00 a.m. in Spain) and will be broadcast live on the official Sony Xperia YouTube channel.

Sony has collaborated with artist Cat Burns, who has recorded her latest music video with the “new Xperia phone”, although she has not explicitly mentioned that it is the Xperia 5 IV.

According to rumors and a more recent FCC certification, the Xperia 5 IV will debut with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a similar camera setup as the Xperia 5 III, with three 12MP sensors. The device is also expected to feature a 6-inch OLED screen and wireless charging.


