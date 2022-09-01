Samsung Electronics and Amazon Prime Video offer ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ in 8K

- Advertisement -

Samsung today announced a collaboration with Prime-video-series-with-jean-reno-premiered-in-advance/">Prime Video that s fans the opportunity to enjoy exclusive 8K content from the long-awaited series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, only on Samsung’s next-generation screens. Before its premiere on Prime Video on September 2, Tolkien fans will have early access to exclusive content only with Samsung. Specifically, Samsung held yesterday in New York City an exclusive 25-minute screening of content from the first two episodes of the series, on its three-level LED video wall in the Samsung 837 flagship space. Samsung will be the first to offer the series content in 8K image resolution, through a preview with exclusive scenes. Viewers will have the opportunity to experience the series in unimaginable depth and detail on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs and 110” Micro LED TVs.

About The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to the screen for the first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth history. Set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, this epic drama will take viewers back to a time when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell. In the downfall, unlikely heroes were put to the test, hope hung by the thinnest of threads, and the greatest villain to ever come out of Tolkien’s pen threatened to engulf the entire world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the much-dreaded reappearance of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, through the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the stunning island kingdom of Númenor, and reaching the far corners of the map, these kingdoms and characters will forge legacies that will endure long. after his disappearance.