This app converts the interface of your Android in iOS 16 almost perfectly

Published on

By Abraham
launcher ios 16.jpg
Many android users seem to be somewhat envious of iPhone owners, or at least curious about what the new version of iOS looks like.

According to Play Store data, the Launcher iOS 16 app accumulates more than 50 million downloads. As its name suggests, it is a “launcher” type app that makes the user interface of your Android phone look like iOS 16, even displaying widgets or Apple apps like Weather.

Although there may be some users coming from iOS who use it to feel at home, it seems that many users use it simply because they like it better than the original launcher on their phone.

In any case, remember that It is a purely cosmetic change. and that not all features or settings of iOS are reproduced. However, it is good enough that many people use it on a daily basis.

