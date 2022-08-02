The series that penetrates the intimacy of one of the most influential sports clubs in the Premier League, comes to Prime Video

All or Nothing: Arsenal will take viewers behind the scenes during a pivotal season at one of the world’s greatest soccer . In this documentary you will appreciate the Arsenal focusing their efforts on fighting for national success and returning to elite European competition. This series will premiere on August 4, 2022 by Prime Video.

“As well as capturing the ups and downs of life at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal Training Centre, the cameras all or nothing will follow the Football Club squad off the pitch to examine the daily challenges elite athletes face throughout a demanding, high-pressure competition schedule.” The sports docuseries follows the London football club like never before during the 2021-2022 season.

Official poster of “All or Nothing: Arsenal”. (Prime Video)

“I was created in such a way that certain values ​​are not negotiable. The values ​​are respect, commitment and passion”. This is how it is expressed Mikel Arteta40-year-old former Spanish soccer player, currently coach of Arsenal F.C. of the English Premier League.

The official trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal (2022) shows all kinds of situations that the team has had to go through: happiness, tension, camaraderie, discontent, hope, anger and more.

Reasons not to lose you All or Nothing: Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s captaincy: the trailer shows all the internal problems that were triggered with the situation of Aubamyeng and his subsequent departure to Barcelona.

Arsenal’s 2021-2022 season was an up and down: no team lives in total balance, since there are excellent, good and fairly regular seasons. Some are of happiness and others of smiles. Much of it you will see here.

The disappearance of the “Gunners” (named after the fans) at the end of the season in the Premier League: You will see all the disputes of Arsenal while fighting for a long-awaited return to the Champions League.

“All or Nothing: Arsenal” premieres Thursday, August 4 on Prime Video. (Prime Video)

All or Nothing: Arsenal is led by Leo Fawke Y Tim Taggartproduced by 72films Y Amazon Movies. The first three chapters arrive on August 4. Episodes four, five, and six are added on the eleventh, with the last two episodes arriving on the platform on August 18.

First images of the documentary “All or Nothing: Arsenal”. (Prime Video)

all or nothing It is a reflection of never giving up. “You will see that what you are fighting for is within you.” Great message of this documentary. So, if you are a soccer lover and especially this team, you cannot miss it. Only 3 days left to see it on Prime Video!

