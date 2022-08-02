So are the new Xiaomi Augmented Reality glasses

has already kicked off its foray into the segment with the arrival of Mijia Glasses Camerawhich in two days will begin to be available through a crowdfunding campaign on Youpin, launching it at a special price of about 2,499 yuan (360.05 euros), although it will have a commercial price of about 2,699 yuan (388.86 euros). ).

It is an Augmented Reality goggle model that apparently it seems to be quite bulky although the company claims that it will weigh only 100 grams.

It will carry a camera on both sides, where on the one hand it will bring a 50-megapixel Quad Bayer four-in-one wide-angle camera, and on the other an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with split optical stabilization, also making this device capable of also offering a up to 5x optical zoom and up to 15x hybrid zoom.



This device It will be managed by a dedicated Snapdragon 8 processor accompanied by 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, and an independent ISP (image signal processor). to ensure a rich experience of Augmented Reality functions.

Regarding the screen, this device uses a Sony Micro OLED screen and a free-form optical prism, capable of offering a light efficiency ratio of 60% and having Rheinland certification that guarantees low blue light emission, also having eye protection against sunlight.

This device also has Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 1020 mAh capacity battery, with 10 W magnetic charging that allows a charge of 80% in just 30 minutes. This device also has an LED indicator to notify people nearby when it starts recording or taking photos.

In terms of functions, it allows you to capture photos and make videos of up to 100 minutes continuously, also having a 10-second rewind function to retain the image for 10 seconds before pressing the shutter button, and more.

It also highlights real-time translation capabilities between English and Chinese, live streaming, among others.

Note that it also has the possibility of connecting to a mobile to recover the captures and be able to edit photos and videos, make live broadcasts, among other capabilities that will be expanded via OTA updates.

Via: SparrowsNews

Image Credit: Xiaomi