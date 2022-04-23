The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless are capable of isolating us even from ourselves

With the good weather just around the corner, and in order to prepare for summer, Sennheiser has just expanded its offer of TWS wireless headphones with the presentation of the new Sport True Wireless, its new wireless headphones designed for the most sporty users.

Although without a doubt the great novelty of these headphones comes from your Transfer Aware EQ settingswhich the company explains is able to reduce the noises of our own body such as heartbeat or footsteps, without being completely isolated from the environment, being able to continue being aware of what surrounds us. A quality that is really attractive for any type of outdoor physical activity such as running, also adding an IP54 rating resistance to dust, splashes and sweat.





That said, under the Sennheiser brand, the Sport True Wireless still maintaining high level sound quality. And it is that we meet some 7-millimeter dynamic drivers what are you offering “full bass and superior clarity without distortion«. In addition, we will be able to adjust the amount of external sound you hear and create custom equalization presets in the Sennheiser Smart Control app, which added to the three sizes of silicone ear tips and four fins to better fit the ear cavity of each user, they assure us an excellent experience at all times.

On the other hand, despite being presented under a button design without a stick, we will continue to have touch controls, as well as integrated support for the main voice assistants. Regarding its connectivity, Sennheiser has opted for a Bluetooth 5.2 connection and support for audio codecs such as SBC, AAC and aptX, which ensures practically total compatibility with the vast majority of devices, as well as a stable connection and high quality.

Finally, the company has advanced that these wireless headphones will have an autonomy of up to 9 hoursalong with an additional charge in the case that will add up to an additional 18 hours of listening time.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Sport True Wireless on the official Sennheiser website, available for advance purchase with an introductory price of $129.95 (approximately 120 euros)