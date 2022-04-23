So you can save charging points for electric cars from Google Maps

We have talked here before about many of the tools and functions that are in Google Mapswhich seek to help users have a better experience within the application.

The reality is that Google Maps has more things than we usually think, and in case you have an electric car, you can see below how to locate and save those charging points so you can see them later.

Well, as we have just mentioned, in case you have an electric car, are interested in buying one or are simply curious to know what it is like to have one of these, the reality is that obviously it changes compared to what a conventional car is (those who use gasoline or diesel to get around).

This means that, when driving one of these, the first thing to take into account is the fuel, which instead of gasoline would be electric energy. that is obtained in certain recharging points.

Spain currently has some 224,237 recharging points, so if you want to know which points are close to you through Google Maps and be able to save them to see them later, you can do so easily thanks to the fact that the service already has this information. That said, follow the steps that we will show you below.

So you can find and save charging points for electric cars on Google Maps

– Enter the Google Maps app

– In the search bar, type Charging station.

– Click on the option that interests you, or click on the lower button that indicates See list.

– When you enter the record of a point that you like, press on Save.

– Now click on the blue letters in the upper right corner that indicate new list and give your list a name, as well as a description if you wish.

– Now add all the charging points you want to that list by repeating the same initial method.