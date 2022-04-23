The single European charger, getting closer

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

For years now, within the community institutions, the formula has been sought to unify the different types of connectors of electronic devices. Now a further step has just been taken in the direction of the single connector, which implies the arrival of the single charger, that is, that with the same charger power can be provided to all types of devices, which will have the same connection. This legislative change could enter into force in 2024.

The single connector will allow any device to be recharged with a single charger using the same type of connector

The Committee on Consumer Protection and the Internal Market of the European Parliament has been favorable to the single connector and single charger initiative. It is the first step for parliamentary groups and MEPs to dialogue from now on to define, together with the governments of the EU member countries, what the legislation will be like that will force all electronic devices to be able to share the same charger by adopting a single type of connector.

It will deal with the same connector for cell phones, tablets, headsets, digital cameras, portable speakers, handheld game consoles, power banks, and virtually any electronic device. The connection port that will become unique is USB-C, a connector that is almost a standard in much of the industry and that even the most reluctant, which have always relied on proprietary connectors, are already incorporating it into their new products.

This is the case of Apple, whose iPad or MacBooks have changed their traditional Lightning or MagSafe ports for USB-C, in the absence of a next generation of iPhone also betting on that same port.

This will allow great savings for the consumer since they will not need to buy a new charger and a new cable when purchasing a new electronic device. Some brands have been adopting a policy in this direction for months now. See the case of the latest models of Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhone that they have stopped including in their boxes the cable and the charger.

This commitment to sustainability is also behind the decision by the EU, which estimates that between 11,000 and 13,000 tons of electronic waste are generated each year, which could be substantially reduced if a different charger and cable were not needed for each electronic device. and all could be recharged through the same connector.

