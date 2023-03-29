This app will be your best companion to monitor sleep using an Apple Watch

- Advertisement -

le has become the great reference when buying a smart watch. The American company dominates the sales of this type of wearables with an iron fist, and the truth is that the Watchh is a product beyond any doubt.

With an exquisite design and loaded with features through the different sensors hidden inside, the Apple Watch is the best-selling smartwatch in the world. And the merit is double, more if one takes into account that This smartwatch is not compatible with Android.

One of the complaints from users for years was the lack of a sleep for the Apple Watch. And, while it is true that it is already available, it does not work very precisely.

Download AutoSleep. Monitor your sleep to monitor your rest using the Apple Watch

And this is where it comes in AutoSleep. monitor your sleepan application that has become the great reference when looking for apps with which to monitor sleep using an Apple Watch.

Before continuing, we want to tell you that This app is paid and is priced at 5.99 euros. But we consider that the investment is more than justified, especially if we see everything that this tool offers.

It must be borne in mind that she has earned the position of being the Most downloaded sleep monitoring app. And the main reason is because it has all kinds of data with which to make a difference with any of its rivals.

As usual in this type of AutoSleep applications. Monitor your sleep has the capacity to control the entire sleep cycle, with all kinds of detailed graphs where you can see different parameters.

In addition, it is not necessary to use your iPhone to access the information, since it has a dedicated app so you can see all this data through your smart watch.

On the other hand, AutoSleep has a color scheme system which makes the whole process much easier: red is bad, yellow “needs to improve” and green is good.

Users particularly value its ability to detect sleep apnea problems, possible medical conditions… In addition, it has a fun “Sleep Fuel Rating” mode, where you will see “how much gasoline your body has left” so you know when it’s time to recharge your batteries.

As you will have been able to verify, we are facing a most complete app, so do not hesitate to bet on AutoSleep. monitor your sleep to control your daily rest through Apple Watch. Yes, it costs 5.99 euros, but we guarantee that you will make every last euro profitable.

Download AutoSleep

