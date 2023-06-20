The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will surprise you with its price, and it’s good news

- Advertisement -

In the world of technology, samsung It has always been at the forefront. One of its great advances in the telephony segment in recent times is its line of folding smartphones. Among these revolutionary devices, the series Galaxy Z Fold It has become one of these most popular and requested devices on the market. Next month the new generation is expected and, it is possible, that there is a good news For the users.

The price of these devices is out of reach for many users, and this has been the case in the first four deliveries of this product range. But according to the latest reports, the Korean company is aiming to correct this with its next release, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5offering it at a price more accessible than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

What would be the price of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

A recent leak has revealed details about the expected price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, suggesting that the model would cost cheaper $1,699, which is a reduction of one hundred compared to the launch of the previous generation. While this information should be taken with a grain of salt until all is settled, the potential price drop is certainly a positive for those eager for a foldable-screen phone.

What is expected in this new folding phone

If the rumors turn out to be true, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold has some striking features and specifications. The device is expected to have a large main screen 7.6-inch AMOLED QHD+, guaranteeing a more than adequate visual experience. In addition, it will be equipped with a 6.5-inch AMOLED Full HD+ screen in the case, which will further enhance its versatility. Both displays are expected to support a refresh rate of 120hz.

Regarding its performance, the terminal will be driven by the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which will provide exceptional performance and efficiency. This will be perfectly combined with the memory, which will be of 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The cameras of the new model

In the photography section, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a rear camera made up of a main sensor of 50MP, another for the 12MP wide angle and, in addition, a third with 10MP telephoto functions. On the front, users will find a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, perfect for capturing flawless selfies. In addition, it is rumored that Samsung could introduce a revolutionary 4MP camera under the screenfurther maximizing the device’s screen real estate.

How can it be otherwise, this Samsung model will come with an operating system Android 13, which will not lack its One UI customization. One final detail: it will have a 4,400mAh battery that will support 45W fast charging and also wireless -in this case 15W-.

