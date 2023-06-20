ZTE Blade A72s debuts in Italy: 50 MP and fast charging at a small price

- Advertisement -

ZTE has made official in Europe a new low-end smartphone called Blade A72s. It is an updated version of the Blade A72, with respect to which it maintains several features and updates others, the most visible of which is the 50 megapixel main rear camera.

On the aesthetic plan ZTE Blade A72s does not offer particularly sophisticated solutions, but in this price range, especially at the price at which it is sold in Italy in these hours, one cannot go too subtle. So the rear surface is not very original but still pleasant, the front surface with a drop notch that recalls the products of some time ago.

On the technical plan more or less the same can be said, starting with the Unisoc T606 chip and the presence of the micro USB port instead of the USB-C, now a minimum wage for recent products. But, we reiterate, they are aspects that can be overlooked by virtue of the introductory price. The price list is 169.99 euros, on Unieuro is offered at 119.99 euros both in Sky Blue and Space Black colors with immediate availability.

ZTE BLADE A72S BLUE IN LAUNCH OFFER ON UNIEURO

ZTE BLADE A72S BLACK IN LAUNCH OFFER ON UNIEURO

For those who don’t have many pretensions and are looking for a smartphone to handle without gloves, and for those who were looking for a backup device, the so-called “forklift”, the ZTE Blade A72s seems like the ideal product.

ZTE BLADE A72S – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.75-inch IPS LCD, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), up to 90Hz refresh rate

: 6.75-inch IPS LCD, HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), up to 90Hz refresh rate SoC : Unisoc T606 (2x A75 1.6GHz + 6x A55 1.6GHz Octa-Core CPU, ARM Mali-G57 MP1 650MHz GPU)

: Unisoc T606 (2x A75 1.6GHz + 6x A55 1.6GHz Octa-Core CPU, ARM Mali-G57 MP1 650MHz GPU) memories : 3 GB of RAM (+3 GB virtual) and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable with microSD up to 1 TB

: 3 GB of RAM (+3 GB virtual) and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable with microSD up to 1 TB cameras : primary rear: 50 MP depth rear: 2 MP rear macro up to 4 cm: 2 MP front: 5 MP

: connectivity : 4G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, GPS, Galileo, micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack,

: 4G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, GPS, Galileo, micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack, unlock : Fingerprint reader in the power key

: Fingerprint reader in the power key drums : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh recharge : 22.5 watts

: 22.5 watts system operating : Android 12

: Android 12 size And weight : 168 x 77.5 x 8.6 mm, 198 grams

And : 168 x 77.5 x 8.6 mm, 198 grams colors: Sky Blue and Space Black.