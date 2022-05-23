The Pixel Watch will be faster than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Why?

During the last edition of Google I/O, the largest fair for developers of the giant based in Mountain View, the American manufacturer took advantage of this event to present all its new hardware, as well as confirm the existence of the Pixel Watchthe company’s first smartwatch.

The great G only showed some details of its wearable, such as the design of the Pixel Watch, although it left its official launch for later, just as it will also show a new tablet and improved Bluetooth headphones.

Now, little by little, all the details of this complete smart watch that could reach the market before the end of the year are being revealed. For example, we know that the Pixel Watch will have an LTE version, so we can answer or make calls without having to use a phone. And now we know your RAM.

The Pixel Watch will be more powerful than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

In this way, as the colleagues at 9to5Google have reported, we have been able to learn about the main features of the next Google smart watch. And considering the source of the leak, we can give enough truth to the information that has been published.

Pixel Watch Pixel

If the information is correct, the Pixel Watch would surprise by betting on an Exynos 9110 processor signed by Samsung, in addition to a second processor that would take care of the lighter tasks.

To this must be added 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Comparing it with the Korean manufacturer’s smartwatch, we see that the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

A noticeable difference and that will cause the system to work more fluidly thanks to the extra RAM memory, in addition to guaranteeing a greater storage capacity so that you can install all kinds of games and applications.

Regarding the rest of the technical characteristics of the Pixel Watch, this smart watch is expected to have all kinds of sensors to monitor every last step you takeincluding GPS and SpO2 so you don’t run out of options.

According to the Pixel Watch release date and priceEverything indicates that Google will launch its new smart watch at the end of the year at a price that has not yet been revealed, but that it will be around 300-500 euros based on its characteristics.

Without a doubt, this smart watch will arrive with the clear objective of becoming a new alternative to the Apple Watch. And seeing the design and features of this Google smartwatch, it is clear that the Pixel Watch is going to have a lot to say this Christmas.

