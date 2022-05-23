IMILAB EC5, a new security camera, resistant and with good image quality

Today the new IMILAB EC5 goes on sale, a security camera with a really impressive price of 64.99 dollars thanks to the 15 dollar discount they offer in these first days of launch.

Available now on aliexpress, I have been able to try it for a few days to tell the experience, here are my impressions.

Installation of IMILAB EC5

It is a really simple process. The camera is WiFi, but it has an Ethernet input so that it is easy to connect it to the router and configure it in a few minutes thanks to the Xiaomi Home app.

Once the app is open, we have to select the option to add a new device, and it will detect the camera quickly, being necessary to capture the QR code that comes with it. Once that little configuration is done, we already have access to live view and controls.

The camera can be remotely moved 360 degrees, which is why the remote control that you see in the image stands out.

IMILAB EC5 Features

It is an outdoor camera with a single reflector with 360° rotation. It has an intelligent lighting system that can adjust the light according to the time of day or motion detection, which helps to have color night vision.

That night vision can be configured, choosing how we want it to act at night.

The difference between having the lights on or off is remarkable.

Its resolution is 2K/3MP and, as I mentioned before, the 360° tracking is striking.

It has detection of key areas, so that the zone can be configured to suit each home, so that only the alerts that interest are received.

It has an instant notification system, siren, Wi-Fi and LAN connection, several storage systems, IP66 waterproof… and the design is quite original, in fact it won the IF Design Award 2022.

IMILAB EC5 Configuration

The configuration section is very extensive. Here are some screenshots so you can see how it can be customized for each house.

In the general settings section we can go from sharing the camera with other people to updating the firmware or fully entering the settings.

Within the first option we have the possibility to define if we want the blue light to be activated at all times or not and to notify us if there is excessive data consumption, with access to the night vision settings, sleep mode, calibration and option to put the hospot.

It has a section to define preferred angles, to access them quickly, without having to move the camera whenever we want to point at the window, for example.

The home monitoring setup includes the ability to detect what is human and what is not, to avoid false positives. We can also disable motion detection and define the sensitivity of the alert, as well as the time that must pass between one notification and another, to avoid many notifications for the same event.

Notifications are received immediately, and point to the video where the last movement was recorded.

Here we have the videos recorded with the latest movements detected, recorded on the camera itself, with the option of doing it in the cloud.

Link and price of the IMILAB EC5

It is available from today on Aliexpress, and until the 27th it has a special launch price of $66.99.