WhatsApp will stop supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11

Certainly expected news, but one that will take sides in the lives of many users finally announced by WhatsApp. The messaging service part of Meta has decided to drop support for multiple iOS devices soon. The company will give the ultimatum for the iPhone with the iOS 10 and iOS 11 system no later than the end of the current year. This means that if your iPhone does not have iOS 12, at least, by the year 2023, it is most likely that you will not be able to enjoy this application.

WhatsApp will stop supporting the iPhone 5 and 5C

According to reports from WABetaInfo, the messaging service will no longer be available at the end of October. WhatsApp has already informed many of the users that they have an iPhone that has the iOS 10 and iOS 11 operating system. If these users have not been able to update their device before October 24, it is most likely that they will no longer have this service.

If you want to save your device from this huge flaw, you should promptly update to the latest iOS compatible version to continue using WhatsApp. This application will no longer be available for the aforementioned versions on October 24 of this year. If you want to continue enjoying the app, all you have to do is follow these steps:

First go to Settings followed by the General option.

followed by the General option. Once in General, click on the tab Software update.

Through this option you can see if your device has what is required to update to the next version of iOS.

If you want to know which devices still have iOS 10 and 11, they are the following:

iPhone 5

Iphone 5c

Although there really are many others, for the moment users who still have iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s already with iOS 12, should not worry about this loss of support. On the contrary, iPhones that cannot update it will no longer have support from October. The support for the moment will arrive until iOS 12, but it will also be the next loss of service in the future.

The company has already notified this lack of support through the WhatsApp Help Center. The indication is that it is now necessary to have iOS 12 for iPhone users and Android users, must have operating system 4.1 or even more current to continue having this service.

WhatsApp is about to disappear on these devices due to lack of support. Although on the other hand, Apple will announce iOS 16 in a few weeks at WWDC 2022. In turn, everything seems to indicate that the arrival of this system would make the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, as well as the Original iPhone SE, leave to function.