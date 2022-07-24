The Moto RAZR 2022 and Moto Edge X30 Pro will debut on August 2

- Advertisement -

Although, as a general rule, is usually a dry month when it comes to technological news, for some time now some manufacturers have decided to take advantage of this lack of movement to make some important announcements. Professionally, it seems great to me, for obvious reasons, but it also seems to me to be a very intelligent approach, since, by not competing on dates with many other announcements and presentations, it allows them to gain even more media focus than they would, for example, throughout of September.

Thus, Motorola has chosen next August 2 to present two of the most anticipated mobiles this year from the Lenovo subsidiary, the Moto RAZR 2022about which we have been receiving very interesting information for some time, and the Moto Edge X30 Pro, which could mark the market of Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line SoC, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, thereby maintaining something that already seems to have become standardized, and the first phone to hit the market with Qualcomm’s newest integrated for the top of the range it is a Motorola device. Although in this case the debut could be joint, if it is confirmed that the Moto RAZR 2022 also equips it.

Starting with the Moto Razr 2022, last May it was prolific in leaks, first with some images and, a few weeks later, with a video in which we could see it in operation. It is confirmed that Motorola bets on a design more similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Flip (whose new version will be presented a week later), a success in my opinion. If Lenovo has also decided to go big on specifications, we may be talking about one of the most interesting smartphones of 2022.

Regarding the second release, by name can lead to confusion, so a clarification is necessary. We talked about the announcement on August 2 of the Moto Edge X30 Pro, which is the Pro version of the Motorola Edge X30 presented for the Chinese market at the end of last year, and with minimal changes it arrived two months later on the international market. with the name of Moto Edge 30 Pro. Thus, already from what we can deduce from its name, this Moto Edge X30 Pro should be, in specifications, above both.

We do not know much about the Moto Edge X30 Pro, but as indicated at the beginning, it is expected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and, if the rumors are confirmed, it would be the first smartphone on the market equipped with a 200 megapixel camera. A component that, curiously, is expected to be officially presented on August 3, just one day after Motorola’s announcements.

I remember commenting a long time ago that Lenovo was being very smart with Motorola. First with very solid and interesting proposals in the mid-range and, once it has consolidated its position in that segment, gradually but steadily climbing towards the high-end. Now, today, and even more so if it is confirmed that with the Moto RAZR 2022 and Moto Edge X30 Pro they have aimed high in their specifications, we could be talking about the company has completed the ascent and they are already at the topalong with the rest of the technology companies that compete for the small but exclusive and highly valued segment of the top of the range.

