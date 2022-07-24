whatsapp hides a "secret" menu with all this

There are many users who enjoy talking daily with all their friends, family or partner through this mobile application. However, one of the little tricks that it , or rather a menu, is practically a secret for the vast majority of users of WhatsApp .

This hidden menu of the instant messaging app offers us different functions that, to a greater or lesser extent, will be useful for different times. Basically, because we will find shortcuts that will make our lives easier on occasion. For this reason, we will tell you how to activate this menu and what are all the options that you did not know.

How to activate and enter the hidden menu of WhatsApp

It has zero complications, because in just a couple of taps we will be able to enjoy the different functions that this small secret section of the instant messaging app for smartphones brings as standard. Specifically, to make it easier for you to access it, these are the steps you must follow:

Go to the WhatsApp icon on the home screen.

on the home screen. long press on it for a couple of seconds.

for a couple of seconds. When it vibrates, you will see how a new window will open with different functions.

In addition, we must be clear at all times that these steps will serve us for both iOS and Android. Therefore, once we press and hold on the icon, that pop-up window will be displayed with a series of options. However, depending on the mobile operating system, the functions will be different, specifically, they will be these:

on Android : Delete app or remove widget. Edit the home screen. App information. Direct access to the three most used chats. Enter the camera.

: on iPhone : Delete app. Share app. Edit home screen. My QR code. Camera. New chat. Search.

:

Therefore, as we have been able to verify, depending on the mobile operating system, be it Android or iOS, the functions offered by this hidden menu of the Meta instant messaging app will vary. In addition, we are facing one of the many tools that WhatsApp has that will be very useful to us, since it hides more tricks.

Why doesn’t it work for me?

In this case, we are facing a function that we can find on any smartphone regardless of operating system that you have That is, it will not matter if it is an Android phone or we have an iPhone. In both cases, by holding down the WhatsApp icon, we will get the menu that we mentioned earlier to be displayed. What does change are the options offered by this secret function of the app.

However, if this option does not work on your smartphone, it is most likely that you do not have the correct version of WhatsApp in which this menu was added. Therefore, you will need to make sure that you have the updated application. Even if the beta version of this app is used, the truth is that the different options it offers us by pressing and holding on the icon may also be different.

Therefore, if it hasn’t worked on your Android or iOS mobile, it’s most likely that you have to update WhatsApp from the official app store of your operating system, either App Store or Google Play. After installing the latest version of the apptry the steps we gave you above again.