The director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” confirmed that the Christmas special will be important for the MCU

“Guardians of the ” will have a special that will premiere Disney +. (Marvel Studios)

The Guardians of the Galaxy They returned this year to the Marvel movies, although in a very limited way, since they participated in just minutes in Thor: love and thunder. But it will not be the only thing that will be seen of them in this 2022 since they will have the Christmas special that will premiere Disney+ at the end of the year. This will be a step prior to Volume 3 of his saga, which will become the team’s farewell, but although many believed that it was going to be a simple comedy show, James Gunn, its , announced that it will have important information and will become the epilogue of phase 4.

Director of the suicide squad He it on his official Twitter account after a Guardians fan asked the director which phase the character would belong to. Christmas specialbecause during the last panel of Marvel Studios on the san diego comic conspecial saying of the Guardians of the Galaxy did not enter either of the two phases and Gunn replied that it will be the closure of phase 4 after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Chris Pratt and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” (Marvel Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock)

The director also explained that the GOTG Christmas event will also bring a closure of the phase and a lot of important information to understand the next and last film of the heroes: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This completely changes the essence of Disney Christmas specials and fictional products in general where it only provided an adventure/anecdote of the characters.

Since it was announced James Gunn He did not stop sharing information regarding the program, including the debut of “a character that will be one of the best in the Marvel Cinematic Universe” and always took it as a story that, although it will not go to theaters, has a high level of production. and that it will be relevant to the movie universe.

“Guardians of the Galaxy”, Christmas special. (Marvel Studios)

The themed special of the Guardians of the Galaxy will be located chronologically between Thor: Love and Thunder Y Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 and despite the fact that there is still no official synopsis, what was known about the plot was that it was located after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but the last one seen of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and his companions was in the fourth installment of Thor where the group of heroes and the god of thunder said goodbye.

About Volume 3, James Gunn confirmed in May that filming for the third installment had come to an end. As the American director had revealed, the next film by Marvel Studios will put an end to the great adventure of this heroic team that began in 2014. For now, there are no further details about the plot, but ultimately a farewell to these characters is expected. “And that is the closing of the trilogy of Guardians of the Galaxy”, he wrote in the caption of the image in which he is observed having a celebration with Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff Y Sean Gunn.

James Gunn with Chris Pratt and the rest of the cast of the third installment of the saga. (Twitter/@JamesGunn)

The Christmas special Guardians of the Galaxy will arrive in december Disney+.

: