What Twitter contemplates for integrated tweets once they can be edited

By Brian Adam
Users have been asking Twitter for years for the possibility that we can edit those tweets in which we may have made any type of error, thus avoiding us having to delete the tweets that we have already published to create and publish new ones.

It seems that they are finally working on it, although the company said in April that it will begin testing this feature “in the coming months”, starting with Twitter Blue subscribers, if there are still any left after the increase in the cost per subscription.

What has been discovered for now may undergo changes along the way

Well, Jane Manchun Wong returns to advance us on her Twitter profile a novelty in which the blue bird platform is working. It is about the modifications in the integration of tweets on third-party websites once the tweet editing function may be available.

According to Wong, Twitter works in two scenarios. The first contemplates the integration of a tweet already edited on a third-party website, showing on the screen, just below the message of the tweet, the last date on which it was edited.

YouTube starts activating Picture-in-Picture mode on iOS for free

In the second of the scenarios, the integration of a tweet is contemplated and that it is modified later, for which Twitter has thought to show a notice that invites you to visit the most recent version of it.

In other words, the change made later will not be considered in the integration, so to know the changes, it will be necessary to visit the Twitter site or app again to know the modifications made.

Here the tests that are being carried out to allow access to certain options without the need for a user account could make sense.

This is what has been discovered for now, but as we know, it may be subject to modifications until the final moment of reaching all users. We will have to wait, therefore, for the official launch to find out what Twitter has finally designed to reach all users of the platform.

Via: Jane Manchun Wong

