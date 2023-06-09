Google Drive will soon stop working on Windows 8 and 8.1

- Advertisement -

Google Drive users on Windows 8 and 8.1 will soon face a compatibility issue, as Google has announced that its desktop application will soon no longer support these operating systems.

End clap for Google Drive on Windows 8 and 8.1, Microsoft announces. Support for the 32-bit version of Windows 10 will also be dropped. The changes are expected to take effect in August this yearaccording to a support page discovered by our colleagues from Android Police.

The Google Drive desktop app allows users to sync files and folders between their computer and the cloud storage service, as well as back up photos and videos to Google Photos. However, after the end of support, users of Windows 8, 8.1 and 32-bit version of Windows 10 will no longer be able to use the app to sync or back up their files.

End clap for Google Drive on older versions of Windows

If ending support for these versions of Windows does not completely prevent users from accessing Google Drive through their browser, it still has limitations in terms of synchronization and backup features. People affected by this change may consider upgrading their computer if they want to continue using all the features of Google Drive.

Among the most important changes that can be expected, files and folders should no longer be synced. Additionally, users will no longer be able to back up or access files and other data stored in their Drive. It is therefore important to update to a newer version of Windows if you are still using Google Drive on your computer.

End of support for Windows 8 and 8.1 was expected. Microsoft officially stopped providing security updates and technical support for these systems in January.. Google also released a new version of Chrome that no longer supports Windows 7, Windows 8, and 8.1 as of February. Mozilla Firefox also plans to stop providing security updates for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 in the future.