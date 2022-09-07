“The boy who ate the universe”: the first look at the adaptation of the book was revealed

The Australian original series will be based on the novel of the same name by Trent Dalton. (Netflix)

The successful Australian novel The boy who ate the (Boy Swallows Universe)written by Trent Daltonwill be brought to television by Netflix. A few days ago, the streaming confirmed the start of filming for the series in Queensland, Australia, and offered the glimpse of some of the cast. Joel Edgertonwhom we recently saw in Obi-Wan Kenobi in his return as Owen Lars, he will be one of the producers.

The fiction will feature the performances of Travis Fimmel (vikings) as Lyle Orlik, simon baker (The mentalist) as Robert Bell, Phoebe Tonkin (Westworld) as Frances Bell, felix cameron like young Eli Bell and Lee Tiger Halley as young Gus Bell . The cast also includes other Australian stars such as Bryan Brown, Anthony LaPaglia, Sophie Wilde, Christopher James Baker, HaiHa Le, Deborah Mailman, Ben O’Toole, Zachary Wan, Millie Donaldson and Eloise Rothfield.

The season of “The boy who ate the universe” will be made up of eight episodes. (Netflix)

The will be developed by the Scottish screenwriter John Collee (Happy Feet) and, among the directors in charge of the season, are Bharat Nalluri, Jocelyn Moorhouse and Kim Mordaunt. Joel Edgerton; Troy Lum and Andrew Mason of Brouhaha; Sophie Gardiner via Chapter One; and Kerry Kohansky-Robert alongside Anonymous Content’s Toby Bentley will serve as executive producers.

Filming began a few days ago in Queensland, Australia. (Netflix)

The story that captivated Australian literature

The boy who ate the universe was published in 2018 through the publisher HarperCollins and the charm of the story Trent Dalton based on his style coming-of-age to explore the love, fate and hardships of the working class in a Brisbane suburb . Considered one of the best-selling books, the publication managed to hook readers with a captivating plot about true love, brotherhood and the unexpected surprises of life within a violent and slightly tragic environment. This is how it is described in the official synopsis:

“Brisbane, 1983: a lost father, a mute brother, a mother in jail, a heroin dealer for a stepfather and a notorious crime for a nanny. Not that Eli’s life isn’t complicated enough already. He is just trying to follow his heart, learning what it takes to be a good man, but life keeps throwing obstacles in the way, including Tytus Broz, the legendary Brisbane drug dealer. But Eli’s life is about to get a whole lot more serious. He is about to fall in love. And oh yeah, he has to break into Boggo Road Jail on Christmas Day to save his mother.”

“The Boy Who Ate the Universe” was published four years ago and was a resounding bestseller. (HarperCollins)

The television version of The boy who ate the universe will have eight episodes in which the complicated life of Eli and other characters that surround him as he grows up will be addressed. production supervised by Netflix It only officially started on August 31, so an approximate release date is not yet known.

