The best power banks: Five mobile batteries for less than 10 euros in the test 10,000 mAh, two USB ports and 2.1 A output power – and that for less than 10 euros? TechStage tests what to make of it. 8:00 p.m. tech stage

The portable charger from Powerowl is not just a power bank, but as the name suggests, it is actually a charging station for four lithium-ion cells in size 18650. Four of these compact batteries are pre-installed under a removable cover in the relatively large housing, which is made of not exactly high-quality plastic. The supplied no-name batteries can be exchanged for branded goods at any time. Great, that's sustainable and at least potentially extends the life of this device. What is less nice is that after the charging process, which takes almost five hours via USB-C connection, only about 9,200 of the promised 10,000 milliampere hours remain – but that is still significantly more than with all other power banks in the test. After all: Two devices can be supplied in parallel at the two USB-A sockets, each with up to 2.1 amps. With this you can, for example, quickly recharge a large Bluetooth speaker or operate a Raspberry Pi for a whole day (as long as it is not running a stress test). The current reserve can be queried at the push of a button and is displayed using four small but very bright LEDs. Because of the high weight of 245 grams and the considerable dimensions, the Powerowl power bank is rather unsuitable as a pocket battery. But who If you are looking for maximum capacity at an affordable price , value sustainability due to the easily replaceable cells or simply need a charger for 18650 batteries – this is the right place for you .