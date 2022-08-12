Google uses AI to improve search results

The team announced that it is using a new artificial intelligence model to .

The goal is to improve featured snippets so that they deliver more accurate and relevant results to users.

Google improves search results

When we perform a search on Google, we are shown many results. However, at the top we find the featured snippets with a short paragraph giving us a preview of one of the results.

It is this dynamic that Google wants to improve with its new AI model so that snippets can answer complex questions.

By using our latest AI model, the Multitask Unified Model (MUM), our systems can now understand the notion of consensus, which is when multiple high-quality sources on the web all agree on the same fact.

Using this technique, which works like a cross-reference system, they can improve the quality of featured snippets that appear in search results. And on the other hand, these fragments will not be shown when the question is wrong or not correct.

Although most tend to look for information on social networks when there are events in progress, the Google search engine remains one of the first options to stay informed. In those cases, Google shows content notices in its search engine, as you see in the images above, that suggest that users return to that query later. A dynamic that will also apply in another context: