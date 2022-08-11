Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the 44 mm model could be called “Large”

- Advertisement -

As we know, the new generation galaxy-z-fold4-and-the-galaxy-z-flip4-samsungs-new-folding-phones/">Samsung smartwatches will arrive shortly, the Galaxy Watch 5: Samsung will present them during the Unpacked event next week (along with “big pieces” such as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 folding smartphones , and much more). The lineup should be three: two variants of the Galaxy Watch 5, with cases of different sizes (40 and 44 mm), and one of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The novelty of these hours is that 44mm case model may have a new suffix, “ ”.

The little information comes from Indonesia, to be precise from the body that is responsible for certifying all telecommunications equipment in the country – a sort of counterpart to the US FCC or TENAA in China. As is often the case, the certification itself doesn’t reveal many other details about the device, just the model code, which will be SM-R910.

Therefore for smartphones we have standard / Plus / Ultra, in the wearable world we will have standard / Large / Pro. It is worth mentioning that the Large and the basic models should be essentially identical – apart from the case diameter, of course. The available colors may vary a little: Black and Silver for both models, while Pink Gold exclusive for the 40 mm and Sapphire exclusive for the 44 mm Large. Understandably, the Large model will also have a larger display and a larger battery – 397 mm versus 276.